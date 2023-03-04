CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Compass Point

Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CMPO. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of CompoSecure in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research started coverage on CompoSecure in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

CompoSecure Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CMPO opened at $6.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.83. CompoSecure has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $8.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at CompoSecure

Institutional Trading of CompoSecure

In related news, Director Roman Dbdr Tech Sponsor Llc sold 766,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $4,790,175.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 315,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,970,831.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder acquired 13,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.32 per share, with a total value of $60,233.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,988,960 shares in the company, valued at $12,912,307.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Roman Dbdr Tech Sponsor Llc sold 766,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $4,790,175.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 315,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,970,831.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,822,685 shares of company stock valued at $15,626,167. Insiders own 23.85% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in CompoSecure by 485.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 5,465 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in CompoSecure by 120.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in CompoSecure in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in CompoSecure in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CompoSecure in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

CompoSecure Company Profile

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.

