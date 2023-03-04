CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th.

CompX International has raised its dividend payment by an average of 52.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CIX opened at $18.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.33. The company has a market capitalization of $230.20 million, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.62. CompX International has a 52-week low of $16.01 and a 52-week high of $28.75.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CompX International stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CompX International Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:CIX Get Rating ) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.17% of CompX International worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 8.31% of the company’s stock.

CompX International, Inc engages in the manufacturer of security products used in the recreational transportation, postal, office and institutional furniture, cabinetry, tool storage, healthcare, and a variety of other industries. It operates through the following business segments: Security Products and Marine Components.

