Concordium Self Reported Market Cap Hits $78.60 Million (CCD)

Concordium (CCD) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 3rd. In the last seven days, Concordium has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Concordium coin can currently be purchased for $0.0115 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges. Concordium has a total market cap of $78.60 million and approximately $618,918.69 worth of Concordium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Concordium Coin Profile

Concordium’s launch date was June 8th, 2021. Concordium’s total supply is 11,568,824,325 coins and its circulating supply is 6,836,607,809 coins. The official message board for Concordium is medium.com/concordium. Concordium’s official Twitter account is @concordiumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Concordium’s official website is www.concordium.com. The Reddit community for Concordium is https://reddit.com/r/concordium_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Concordium is an open-source, permissionless and decentralized blockchain with a built-in user identity. Concordium supports regulatory compliance, allowing businesses to harness the power of blockchain technology.

The CCD is the native token of the Concordium blockchain platform. Fundamentally, the CCD serves to pay for the network fees. These fees are earned by the validator nodes (bakers and finalizers) to process transactions and secure the network. Bakers must stake CCD amounts to take part in the consensus.”

Concordium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Concordium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Concordium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Concordium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

