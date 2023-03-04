Conflux (CFX) Price Reaches $0.18 on Exchanges

Conflux (CFX) traded down 9.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 4th. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $449.05 million and $156.23 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000798 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Conflux has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Conflux

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,531,041,003 coins. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,530,895,329.4742417 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.1888224 USD and is down -5.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $195,640,476.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

