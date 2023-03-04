ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,508 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 19,732 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,177,310 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,901,935,000 after purchasing an additional 8,323,587 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,866,527 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,053,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,255 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339,100 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 559.1% in the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,766,770 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $180,811,000 after buying an additional 1,498,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth about $110,010,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Argus boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.24.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 661,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,431,366.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 661,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,431,366.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director R A. Walker bought 4,800 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COP opened at $108.64 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $78.30 and a 12-month high of $138.49. The firm has a market cap of $132.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The firm had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.06%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

