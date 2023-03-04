Contrasting Aspyra (OTCMKTS:APYI) & Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE)

Aspyra (OTCMKTS:APYI – Get Rating) and Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aspyra and Arbe Robotics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aspyra N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Arbe Robotics $2.25 million 126.84 -$58.09 million ($0.73) -6.19

Aspyra has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Arbe Robotics.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aspyra N/A N/A N/A Arbe Robotics -1,163.30% -65.35% -52.06%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Aspyra and Arbe Robotics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Aspyra has a beta of 1.82, suggesting that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arbe Robotics has a beta of -0.5, suggesting that its stock price is 150% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Aspyra and Arbe Robotics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aspyra 0 0 0 0 N/A Arbe Robotics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Arbe Robotics has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 99.12%. Given Arbe Robotics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Arbe Robotics is more favorable than Aspyra.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.5% of Arbe Robotics shares are held by institutional investors. 23.9% of Aspyra shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 53.5% of Arbe Robotics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Aspyra

Aspyra, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare products and services for laboratories and hospitals. It offers workflow solutions that include software, interfaces, hardware and professional services. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

About Arbe Robotics

Arbe Robotics Ltd., a semiconductor company, provides 4D imaging radar solutions for tier 1 automotive suppliers and automotive manufacturers in Israel and the United States. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that address the core issues that have caused autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

