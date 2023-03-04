Contrasting MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) and NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR)

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) and NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MiMedx Group and NovoCure’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MiMedx Group $267.84 million 1.88 -$10.28 million ($0.33) -13.39 NovoCure $537.84 million 15.33 -$92.53 million ($0.88) -88.82

MiMedx Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NovoCure. NovoCure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MiMedx Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

56.6% of MiMedx Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.4% of NovoCure shares are held by institutional investors. 19.6% of MiMedx Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of NovoCure shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for MiMedx Group and NovoCure, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MiMedx Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 NovoCure 1 3 2 0 2.17

MiMedx Group presently has a consensus target price of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 69.68%. NovoCure has a consensus target price of $95.50, suggesting a potential upside of 22.19%. Given MiMedx Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe MiMedx Group is more favorable than NovoCure.

Risk & Volatility

MiMedx Group has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NovoCure has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MiMedx Group and NovoCure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MiMedx Group -13.14% N/A -20.48% NovoCure -17.20% -20.98% -7.91%

Summary

MiMedx Group beats NovoCure on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc. is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane, EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matrix derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue. The company was founded on July 30, 1985 and is headquartered in Marietta, GA.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Ltd. is an oncology company which engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

