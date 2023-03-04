Contrasting Reborn Coffee (NASDAQ:REBN) and BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD)

BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD – Get Rating) and Reborn Coffee (NASDAQ:REBN – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of BT Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 15.6% of BT Brands shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 67.6% of Reborn Coffee shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get BT Brands alerts:

Profitability

This table compares BT Brands and Reborn Coffee’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BT Brands -1.16% -1.47% -1.02% Reborn Coffee N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BT Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A Reborn Coffee 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings for BT Brands and Reborn Coffee, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Reborn Coffee has a consensus target price of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 532.11%. Given Reborn Coffee’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Reborn Coffee is more favorable than BT Brands.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BT Brands and Reborn Coffee’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BT Brands $8.45 million 1.70 $610,000.00 ($0.04) -55.75 Reborn Coffee $2.28 million 4.46 -$3.44 million N/A N/A

BT Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Reborn Coffee.

Summary

Reborn Coffee beats BT Brands on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BT Brands

(Get Rating)

BT Brands, Inc. owns and operates fast-food restaurants in the north central region of United States. The company operates nine Burger Time restaurants located in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and a Dairy Queen franchise in Ham Lake, Minnesota. Its Burger Time restaurants provide various burgers and other food products, such as chicken sandwiches, pulled pork sandwiches, side dishes, and soft drinks; and Dairy Queen restaurant offers burgers, chicken, sides, ice cream and other desserts, and various beverages. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in West Fargo, North Dakota.

About Reborn Coffee

(Get Rating)

Reborn Coffee, Inc. operates and franchises retail locations and kiosks that focus on serving specialty-roasted coffee in California. The company purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, tea and other beverages, and various food items. As of September 30, 2021, it operated 7 retail locations. Reborn Coffee, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Brea, California.

Receive News & Ratings for BT Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BT Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.