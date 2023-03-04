Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Stock Performance

Shares of VLRS stock opened at $11.95 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.54. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 52 week low of $6.86 and a 52 week high of $19.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -39.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VLRS. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 4th quarter valued at $21,199,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 32,831.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,430,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,891 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,441,007 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,063,000 after acquiring an additional 984,581 shares during the period. TT International Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 4th quarter valued at $7,537,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,495,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.97% of the company’s stock.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

