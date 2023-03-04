Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical device company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $858.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.24 EPS. Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Cooper Companies updated its FY23 guidance to $12.60-12.90 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $12.60-$12.90 EPS.

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

Cooper Companies stock traded up $23.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $351.81. 616,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,464. Cooper Companies has a twelve month low of $244.21 and a twelve month high of $430.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $341.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $310.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 46.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.89.

Cooper Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is 0.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cooper Companies

In other Cooper Companies news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.30, for a total transaction of $344,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,662,854.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 280 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the first quarter valued at $147,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. 96.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Cooper Companies from $371.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $348.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $385.00 to $390.00 in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $382.60.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

