Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The medical device company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $858.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Cooper Companies updated its FY23 guidance to $12.60-12.90 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $12.60-$12.90 EPS.

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE COO traded up $23.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $351.81. The company had a trading volume of 616,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,464. The company has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.89. Cooper Companies has a 1 year low of $244.21 and a 1 year high of $430.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $341.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $310.76.

Cooper Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

COO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cooper Companies from $348.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cooper Companies from $371.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Cooper Companies from $385.00 to $390.00 in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.60.

In other news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 1,000 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.30, for a total value of $344,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,543 shares in the company, valued at $4,662,854.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cooper Companies

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 117.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 280 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Cooper Companies during the first quarter worth about $147,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cooper Companies during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Cooper Companies during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Cooper Companies during the first quarter worth about $236,000. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

Featured Articles

