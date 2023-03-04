Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.60-$12.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.50 billion-$3.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.50 billion. Cooper Companies also updated its FY23 guidance to $12.60-12.90 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on COO shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $385.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $348.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $371.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $382.60.

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE COO opened at $351.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $341.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $310.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 46.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.89. Cooper Companies has a 12 month low of $244.21 and a 12 month high of $430.67.

Cooper Companies Dividend Announcement

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The medical device company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.24. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $858.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.24 EPS. Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cooper Companies

In related news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.30, for a total value of $344,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,662,854.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cooper Companies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COO. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 280 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

Further Reading

