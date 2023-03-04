Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by London Co. of Virginia

London Co. of Virginia decreased its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,786,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,439 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia owned about 0.38% of Copart worth $190,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Copart in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Copart by 177.4% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Copart by 1,003.8% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Copart stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,826,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,796. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 1.21. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.10 and a 1 year high of $71.68.

Insider Transactions at Copart

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $956.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.36 million. Copart had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 29.45%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $2,080,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CPRT shares. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

