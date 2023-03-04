Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $9,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Copart during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Copart by 177.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Copart by 1,003.8% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Copart during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Copart during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $2,080,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 11.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,826,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,796. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.10 and a twelve month high of $71.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.84 and its 200-day moving average is $61.60.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $956.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.36 million. Copart had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 22.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

