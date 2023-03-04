Cora Gold (LON:CORA) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Cora Gold Limited (LON:CORA – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.80 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4 ($0.05). 265,124 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 61% from the average session volume of 164,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.10 ($0.05).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Fundamental Research dropped coverage on shares of Cora Gold in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $0.22 price objective for the company.

Get Cora Gold alerts:

Cora Gold Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £11.58 million, a P/E ratio of -400.00 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4.25 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4.37.

About Cora Gold

Cora Gold Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Sanankoro Gold project comprising 5 contiguous permits covering an area of approximately 341 square kilometers located in the southern Mali.

Further Reading

