Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF) Short Interest Down 41.2% in February

Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 41.2% from the January 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Core One Labs Stock Up 7.4 %

OTCMKTS CLABF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,692. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.53. Core One Labs has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $0.94.

About Core One Labs

Core One Labs, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the manufacture of cannabis-infused strips. Its focus is to bring psychedelic medicines to market through novel delivery systems and psychotherapy. The firm offers isogenics, cultivation, extraction and distillation, consulting, cannastrips, and quality and control.

