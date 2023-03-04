Cosmos 1-Day Volume Reaches $87.13 Million (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 3rd. Cosmos has a total market cap of $3.43 billion and approximately $87.13 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for about $11.99 or 0.00053637 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00074743 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000291 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00009361 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00024460 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003575 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000242 BTC.

About Cosmos

ATOM uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

