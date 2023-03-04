Coveo Solutions Inc (OTCMKTS:CVOSF) Short Interest Update

Coveo Solutions Inc (OTCMKTS:CVOSF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,200 shares, a decrease of 43.2% from the January 31st total of 202,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Coveo Solutions Price Performance

OTCMKTS CVOSF remained flat at $5.02 during trading hours on Friday. Coveo Solutions has a one year low of $4.35 and a one year high of $5.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVOSF shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Coveo Solutions from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Coveo Solutions from C$8.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Coveo Solutions from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

