Cowen Boosts First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target to $205.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Cowen from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

FSLR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays upgraded First Solar from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the company from $89.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on First Solar to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on First Solar from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on First Solar from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered First Solar from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $192.26.

Shares of FSLR opened at $210.11 on Wednesday. First Solar has a 52 week low of $59.60 and a 52 week high of $211.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $167.57 and a 200-day moving average of $150.26.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.11. First Solar had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. First Solar’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Solar will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSLR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in First Solar by 671.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in First Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in First Solar by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,357 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in First Solar by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,636 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in First Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $517,000. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

