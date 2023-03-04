CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS) Short Interest Update

CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 148,400 shares, a growth of 36.0% from the January 31st total of 109,100 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 50,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

CPI Card Group Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of PMTS stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.33. 42,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,219. CPI Card Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $42.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.63 million, a P/E ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PMTS. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CPI Card Group by 174.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CPI Card Group by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,768 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CPI Card Group by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CPI Card Group in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CPI Card Group in the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. 12.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About CPI Card Group

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PMTS shares. TheStreet raised CPI Card Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded CPI Card Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th.

CPI Card Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial payment card solutions. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Debit and Credit, U.S. Prepaid Debit, and Other. The U.S. Debit and Credit segment produces Financial Payment Cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks in the U.S.

