CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS) Short Interest Update

CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 148,400 shares, a growth of 36.0% from the January 31st total of 109,100 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 50,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.
CPI Card Group Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of PMTS stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.33. 42,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,219. CPI Card Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $42.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.63 million, a P/E ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.59.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PMTS. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CPI Card Group by 174.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CPI Card Group by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,768 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CPI Card Group by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CPI Card Group in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CPI Card Group in the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. 12.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About CPI Card Group
CPI Card Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial payment card solutions. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Debit and Credit, U.S. Prepaid Debit, and Other. The U.S. Debit and Credit segment produces Financial Payment Cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks in the U.S.
