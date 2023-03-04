Crane (NYSE:CR) Sets New 1-Year High at $122.07

Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $122.07 and last traded at $121.92, with a volume of 94479 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $120.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CR. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Crane from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Crane from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Crane from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Crane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.75.

Get Crane alerts:

Crane Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Crane Announces Dividend

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $824.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.89 million. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Crane Holdings, Co. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.90%.

Insider Activity at Crane

In related news, VP Edward S. Switter sold 49,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total value of $5,923,150.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,017,859.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Edward S. Switter sold 49,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total value of $5,923,150.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,017,859.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 8,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $983,544.89. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,399.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crane

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Crane by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Crane by 9.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Crane by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 50,451 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Crane by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 122,527 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,726,000 after purchasing an additional 7,450 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,771 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares in the last quarter. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crane

(Get Rating)

Crane Holdings Co engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufacture aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.