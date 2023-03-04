Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Given New C$14.50 Price Target at National Bankshares

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Rating) (NYSE:CPG) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. CIBC cut their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.25 in a report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$13.50.

Crescent Point Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CPG opened at C$9.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.94, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Crescent Point Energy has a one year low of C$7.57 and a one year high of C$13.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.75, a PEG ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$9.54 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.74.

Crescent Point Energy Increases Dividend

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 11.05%.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

