Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,240,800 shares, an increase of 48.9% from the January 31st total of 2,848,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 871,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRLBF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.25 price target on shares of Cresco Labs in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Cresco Labs in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut Cresco Labs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Cresco Labs from C$4.75 to C$2.75 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen cut Cresco Labs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.86.

Cresco Labs Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CRLBF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.82. 10,210,260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,115. Cresco Labs has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $6.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.75.

About Cresco Labs

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products under the Reserve brand.

