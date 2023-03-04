Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Research Coverage Started at Scotiabank

Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sector outperform rating and a $31.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CEQP. StockNews.com upgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. US Capital Advisors lowered Crestwood Equity Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $31.60.

Shares of CEQP opened at $25.41 on Wednesday. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $32.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.86.

Crestwood Equity Partners ( NYSE:CEQP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Crestwood Equity Partners had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crestwood Equity Partners will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -935.68%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CEQP. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,954 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 29,126 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,596 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,246 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $631,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing, Storage and Transportation, and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services, processing, treating, and compression services, and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

