Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Shares Up 4.9%

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.05 and last traded at $10.02. 14,787 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 70,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup upped their price target on Cricut to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Cricut Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.93 and a beta of 0.03.

Cricut Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 3.91%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRCT. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Cricut by 27.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cricut by 27,504.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 20,628 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cricut by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 11,248 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cricut by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 36,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

Cricut Company Profile

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

