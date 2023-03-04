Critical Survey: Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) vs. ENI (NYSE:E)

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Rating) and Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

ENI has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mexco Energy has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ENI and Mexco Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ENI 10.57% 25.28% 7.93% Mexco Energy 49.88% 33.62% 31.30%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

1.2% of ENI shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.2% of Mexco Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of ENI shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 48.9% of Mexco Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares ENI and Mexco Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ENI $140.59 billion 0.37 $14.55 billion $8.28 3.45 Mexco Energy $6.59 million 4.22 $2.86 million $2.16 6.02

ENI has higher revenue and earnings than Mexco Energy. ENI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mexco Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for ENI and Mexco Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ENI 0 5 6 0 2.55 Mexco Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

ENI presently has a consensus target price of $16.25, indicating a potential downside of 43.08%. Given ENI’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe ENI is more favorable than Mexco Energy.

Summary

Mexco Energy beats ENI on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ENI

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities. The Exploration and Production segment engages in research, development and production of oil, condensates and natural gas, forestry conservation (REDD+) and CO2 capture and storage projects. The Global Gas and LNG Portfolio segment refers to the supply and sale of wholesale natural gas by pipeline, international transport and purchase and marketing of LNG, which includes gas trading activities finalized to hedging and stabilizing the trade margins, as well as optimizing the gas asset portfolio. The Refining & Marketing and Chemicals segment engages in supply, processing, distribution, and marketing of fuels and chemicals. The Corporate and Other Activities segment includes the main business support functions in particular holding, central treasury, IT, human resources, real estate services, captive insurance activities, research and development, new technologies

About Mexco Energy

Mexco Energy Corp. operates as an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties and crude oil. The firm operates its oil & gas exploration in the following areas: the Delaware Basin located in the Western portion of the Permian Basin, including Lea and Eddy Counties, New Mexico, and Loving County, Texas and the Midland Basin located in the Eastern portion of the Permian Basin, including Reagan, Upton, Midland, Martin, Howard, and Glasscock Counties, Texas. The company was founded in April 1972 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

