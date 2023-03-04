Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,930,000 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the January 31st total of 3,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CCI shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Crown Castle from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Crown Castle from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Crown Castle from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.36.

Crown Castle Price Performance

CCI stock traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $131.51. 2,064,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,683,732. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 0.65. Crown Castle has a 52 week low of $121.71 and a 52 week high of $199.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $141.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.05.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 23.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Crown Castle will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is presently 162.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crown Castle

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 847.4% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Further Reading

