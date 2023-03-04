CSFB Cuts Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target to C$72.00

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) had its price target reduced by CSFB from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BNS. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia to C$73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$77.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Fundamental Research reissued a buy rating and set a C$88.63 price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$78.22.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

Shares of BNS stock opened at C$69.96 on Wednesday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of C$63.19 and a 1 year high of C$94.17. The stock has a market cap of C$83.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$70.06 and its 200-day moving average is C$69.46.

Bank of Nova Scotia Dividend Announcement

Bank of Nova Scotia ( TSE:BNS Get Rating ) (NYSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The bank reported C$2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.99 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.07 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 30.69%. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.59%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

