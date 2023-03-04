CSFB Trims Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Target Price to C$28.00

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by CSFB from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CWB has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. CIBC lifted their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Canadian Western Bank to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Western Bank has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$30.50.

Canadian Western Bank Stock Performance

Shares of CWB stock opened at C$26.75 on Friday. Canadian Western Bank has a 1 year low of C$21.21 and a 1 year high of C$38.78. The stock has a market cap of C$2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$27.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$25.21.

Canadian Western Bank Dividend Announcement

Canadian Western Bank ( TSE:CWB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 2nd. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.89 by C($0.01). Canadian Western Bank had a net margin of 32.70% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of C$279.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$283.51 million. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.6532468 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.76%.

Insider Transactions at Canadian Western Bank

In related news, Senior Officer Vladimir Ahmad sold 1,000 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.07, for a total transaction of C$27,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$128,284.73. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

