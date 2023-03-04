Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $149.91.
A number of research firms have issued reports on CFR. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, insider Paul Bracher sold 5,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.97, for a total transaction of $765,912.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,158,468.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Cullen/Frost Bankers Price Performance
Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $132.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52-week low of $112.67 and a 52-week high of $160.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $131.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.49.
Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.16. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 10.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is currently 39.46%.
About Cullen/Frost Bankers
Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors segments. The Banking segment operates commercial and consumer banking services. The Frost Wealth Advisors segment includes fee-based services within private trust, retirement services, and financial management services.
Featured Stories
