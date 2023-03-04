Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Holdings Boosted by Lifeworks Advisors LLC

Lifeworks Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Lifeworks Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 254.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 7,191 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,282,000 after purchasing an additional 13,058 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at $711,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of CMI opened at $258.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.27. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.27 and a 52 week high of $259.52.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 18.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cummins to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.75.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In related news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 3,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total value of $836,637.93. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,689.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cummins news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 3,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total transaction of $836,637.93. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,689.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.34, for a total transaction of $1,397,963.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,144 shares in the company, valued at $4,073,776.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,709 shares of company stock valued at $4,245,545 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cummins

(Get Rating)

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.