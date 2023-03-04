CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAGF) Short Interest Up 13.5% in February

CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAGF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,687,600 shares, an increase of 13.5% from the January 31st total of 3,248,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 36,876.0 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CyberAgent from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CYAGF opened at $9.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.29. CyberAgent has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $13.24.

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting. It also offers internet advertising agency and ad technology services; and smartphone games.

