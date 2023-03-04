Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Announces Earnings Results

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by ($0.23), Briefing.com reports. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 1,401.63% and a negative net margin of 410.89%. The business had revenue of $1.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.5% on a year-over-year basis. Cytokinetics updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Cytokinetics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CYTK opened at $41.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 9.40 and a quick ratio of 11.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.09. Cytokinetics has a fifty-two week low of $33.10 and a fifty-two week high of $55.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 4,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total transaction of $161,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 156,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,337,156.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cytokinetics news, CAO Robert Wong sold 3,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $135,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,238,985. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total value of $161,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 156,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,337,156.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,238 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,679. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 7.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 6.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 60,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 98,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Cytokinetics from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Cytokinetics from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.29.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and muscle inhibitors as potential treatments for people with debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The firm is developing small molecule drug candidates specifically engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

