Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Stock Price Up 7.5%

Shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) were up 7.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.29 and last traded at $10.27. Approximately 1,024,761 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 2,313,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dada Nexus from $7.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Dada Nexus from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

Dada Nexus Trading Up 2.1 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DADA. Kaizen Capital Partners Ltd bought a new position in Dada Nexus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,632,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Dada Nexus by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,123,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,245 shares during the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in Dada Nexus in the third quarter worth $6,813,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Dada Nexus during the fourth quarter valued at $6,218,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the first quarter worth $8,113,000. 18.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

Featured Articles

