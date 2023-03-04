Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Stock Price Up 7.5%

Shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) were up 7.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.29 and last traded at $10.27. Approximately 1,024,761 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 2,313,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.55.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dada Nexus from $7.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Dada Nexus from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.53.
Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dada Nexus (DADA)
