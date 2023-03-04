Daiwa Capital Markets Boosts Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target to $218.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Daiwa Capital Markets from $200.00 to $218.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays assumed coverage on Tesla in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $299.00 to $245.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Tesla from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $219.51.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $197.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $625.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.06. Tesla has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $384.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total transaction of $410,131.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,906,926.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $670,967.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,056,434.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total transaction of $410,131.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 200,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,906,926.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,122,832 shares of company stock valued at $1,636,014,752 in the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 224.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 200.0% during the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

