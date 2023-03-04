Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.59

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.59 and traded as high as $4.78. Daiwa Securities Group shares last traded at $4.71, with a volume of 3,969 shares changing hands.

Daiwa Securities Group Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.58.

Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter.

Daiwa Securities Group, Inc engages in the management and control of its subsidiaries and affiliates which are involved in securities-related businesses. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, Asset Management, Investment, and Others. The Retail segment provides financial products and services to individual investors and unlisted companies.

