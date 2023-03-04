Danone (EPA:BN) PT Set at €62.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €62.00 ($65.96) target price on Danone (EPA:BN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BN. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €55.00 ($58.51) target price on shares of Danone in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €48.00 ($51.06) price objective on Danone in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($43.62) target price on Danone in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €70.00 ($74.47) price target on Danone in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($69.15) price objective on Danone in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Get Danone alerts:

Danone Trading Up 0.3 %

EPA:BN opened at €53.82 ($57.26) on Tuesday. Danone has a 12 month low of €61.87 ($65.82) and a 12 month high of €72.13 ($76.73). The business’s 50-day moving average is €50.75 and its 200 day moving average is €50.31.

Danone Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, beverages, and drinks; plant-based products; and ice creams, frozen desserts, and cheese products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, Danone, Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Oikos, Danissimo, YoPRO, International Delight, SToK, Silk, and So Delicious, as well as under the licensed brand Dunkin' Donuts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.