DataHighway (DHX) Trading Up 3.9% Over Last 7 Days

DataHighway (DHX) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. One DataHighway coin can currently be purchased for about $4.24 or 0.00018969 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DataHighway has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar. DataHighway has a market capitalization of $136.00 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DataHighway Profile

DataHighway’s genesis date was April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,111,765 coins. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here. DataHighway’s official website is www.datahighway.com.

DataHighway Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/."

