Datametrex AI (CVE:DM) Shares Down 4.3%

Datametrex AI Limited (CVE:DM – Get Rating) shares were down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 242,426 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,246,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.09. The company has a market cap of C$43.08 million, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Datametrex AI Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides collecting, analyzing, and presenting structured and unstructured data using its patented machine learning and artificial intelligence in Canada and South Korea. The company operates through two segments, AI and Technology and Health Security.

