DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) Holdings Boosted by Lavaca Capital LLC

Lavaca Capital LLC raised its position in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in DCP Midstream were worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 0.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,192 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 9.0% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,451 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 3.9% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 19,817 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 4.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,716 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 104.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of DCP Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of DCP Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Mizuho lowered shares of DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of DCP Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

DCP Midstream Trading Down 0.1 %

DCP Midstream stock opened at $41.72 on Friday. DCP Midstream, LP has a 52 week low of $26.44 and a 52 week high of $42.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.41.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.09. DCP Midstream had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that DCP Midstream, LP will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

DCP Midstream Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 36.44%.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

