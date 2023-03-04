Decred (DCR) Trading Down 6.5% This Week

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 4th. During the last seven days, Decred has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. One Decred coin can now be purchased for $22.15 or 0.00099193 BTC on major exchanges. Decred has a total market capitalization of $327.35 million and $1.05 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Decred alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.77 or 0.00209422 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00058437 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00053751 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004491 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000351 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000805 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000024 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Decred Profile

Decred is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 14,777,835 coins. Decred’s official message board is www.decredmagazine.com. Decred’s official website is decred.org. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that emphasizes community input, open governance, and sustainable funding for development. It uses a hybrid Proof-of-Work (PoW) and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mining system to ensure fair distribution and community involvement. Decred stakeholders enforce the blockchain’s consensus rules, determine the direction of future development, and decide how the project’s treasury is used to fund it. Block rewards are split between PoW miners, stakeholders, and the Decred Treasury, with PoS voting being central to governance. Holders can “stake” DCR to obtain voting tickets, which are randomly called to vote on-chain. 80% of the block reward goes to ticket holders, while the remaining 10% goes to the Decred Treasury. The Decred Constitution outlines guiding principles for the project, subject to amendment through Politeia proposals.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Decred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.