DeepOnion Price Reaches $0.0300 on Exchanges (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $687,716.34 and approximately $470.55 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded down 49.2% against the US dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0300 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.81 or 0.00209633 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00099154 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00060345 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00053680 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004534 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000804 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000023 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,902,478 coins and its circulating supply is 22,890,596 coins. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

