Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) Short Interest Update

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decrease of 42.2% from the January 31st total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund Stock Up 1.2 %
Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.70. 30,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,916. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.11 and a 200 day moving average of $8.14. Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $10.90.
Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.85%. This is a positive change from Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
Institutional Trading of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund
About Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund
Delaware Investments Dividend & Income Fund, Inc is a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust. Its objective is to seek high current income with capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 26, 1993 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.
Read More
