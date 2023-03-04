Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) Short Interest Update

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decrease of 42.2% from the January 31st total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund Stock Up 1.2 %

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.70. 30,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,916. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.11 and a 200 day moving average of $8.14. Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $10.90.

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.85%. This is a positive change from Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Institutional Trading of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund

About Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.28% of the company’s stock.

Delaware Investments Dividend & Income Fund, Inc is a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust. Its objective is to seek high current income with capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 26, 1993 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

