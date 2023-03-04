Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.37 Per Share

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the technology company on Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

Dell Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 21.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Dell Technologies to earn $5.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.8%.

Shares of DELL opened at $39.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.20. Dell Technologies has a 1 year low of $32.90 and a 1 year high of $55.30.

In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total value of $3,918,397.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,627 shares in the company, valued at $7,613,082.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $111,100,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 80.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,976,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,995 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 78.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,424,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,566,000 after purchasing an additional 624,628 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 10.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,693,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,584,000 after purchasing an additional 427,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 154.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 642,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,272,000 after purchasing an additional 390,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on DELL. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.69.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

