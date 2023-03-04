Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.69.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of DELL stock opened at $39.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.03. Dell Technologies has a 1-year low of $32.90 and a 1-year high of $55.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.08 and a 200 day moving average of $40.20.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 24th. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 40.99%.

In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total transaction of $3,918,397.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,627 shares in the company, valued at $7,613,082.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dell Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. 26.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

