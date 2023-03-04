DeltaFi Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $86.08 Million (DELFI)

DeltaFi (DELFI) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 4th. Over the last week, DeltaFi has traded down 31.1% against the dollar. One DeltaFi token can currently be bought for about $0.0077 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges. DeltaFi has a total market capitalization of $86.08 million and $31,118.03 worth of DeltaFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeltaFi Token Profile

DeltaFi’s genesis date was April 6th, 2022. DeltaFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for DeltaFi is medium.com/deltafi. DeltaFi’s official website is www.deltafi.ai. DeltaFi’s official Twitter account is @deltafi_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DeltaFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AMM 2.0 for efficient automated market making achieves minimized price slippage, sustainable liquidity profitability and optimized capital efficiency.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeltaFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeltaFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

