Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) a £161.16 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a £161.16 ($194.47) target price on Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £151 ($182.21) target price on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £134 ($161.70) price target on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday. Numis Securities reaffirmed a reduce rating and set a £102 ($123.08) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays set a £110 ($132.74) price target on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a £129 ($155.67) price objective on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of £133.15 ($160.67).

Shares of LON:FLTR opened at £133.60 ($161.22) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £23.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,685.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.82. Flutter Entertainment has a 1-year low of GBX 7,340 ($88.57) and a 1-year high of £139.25 ($168.03). The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of £126.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of £115.72.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

