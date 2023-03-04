Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates €34.00 Price Target for Aixtron (ETR:AIXA)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($36.17) price target on Aixtron (ETR:AIXA – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($29.79) price objective on shares of Aixtron in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($34.04) target price on Aixtron in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($37.23) target price on Aixtron in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Aixtron alerts:

Aixtron Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of AIXA stock opened at €28.92 ($30.77) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €27.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is €26.97. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Aixtron has a 12 month low of €16.28 ($17.32) and a 12 month high of €32.21 ($34.27).

About Aixtron

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It develops, produces, sells, maintains, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, and peripheral equipment and services, as well as sells spare parts and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aixtron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aixtron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.