Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Upgrades Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) to “Buy”

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $20.00 target price on the stock.

CPNG has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Coupang in a report on Thursday, February 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Coupang from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, New Street Research began coverage on Coupang in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.02.

NYSE CPNG opened at $14.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -291.60 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Coupang has a 12 month low of $8.98 and a 12 month high of $24.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.05.

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Coupang had a negative return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. Coupang’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coupang will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupang news, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc sold 200,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $3,652,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,651,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,104,205.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $3,652,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,651,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,104,205.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 35,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $647,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 426,156,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,883,893,640.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,784,000. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Coupang during the fourth quarter worth $158,925,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Coupang by 656.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,241,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,230,000 after purchasing an additional 7,151,964 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Coupang by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 115,176,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,240,000 after purchasing an additional 6,742,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Coupang by 14.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,947,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,919,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

