DiamondRock Hospitality (DRH) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.
DiamondRock Hospitality has decreased its dividend by an average of 50.7% annually over the last three years. DiamondRock Hospitality has a payout ratio of 27.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect DiamondRock Hospitality to earn $1.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.5%.
Shares of NYSE:DRH opened at $8.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.79. DiamondRock Hospitality has a one year low of $7.18 and a one year high of $11.15.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 41.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,483 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 42.8% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 15,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the second quarter worth about $131,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 10.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 9.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter.
DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.
